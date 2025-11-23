Delhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here

School Holiday | Canva

School Holiday: In a gesture to mark a significant historical and spiritual event, the Delhi government revised the list of holidays for schools. According to new orders issued by the Delhi government, schools will be closed for one day to observe Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta, has declared a public holiday on Tuesday, November 25, regarding the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the ninth Sikh Guru. The announcement was shared from her official X account.

"The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25 November 2025 as Holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead," she tweeted.

दिल्ली सरकार ने श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर साहिब जी की 350वीं शहीदी दिवस के पावन अवसर पर 25 नवंबर 2025 को अवकाश घोषित करने का निर्णय लिया है।



गुरु साहिब के साहस, करुणा और धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता के संदेश हमें सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।



The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 22, 2025

As per the notification, most offices of state governments will remain shut, and all government schools, besides many private institutions, are likely to follow suit. However, all essential services related to the Delhi Metro, emergency healthcare, buses, and taxis would remain functional.

Earlier, the CM invited the people of Delhi and India to participate in the three-day celebration starting from November 23 to 25 at the Red Fort.

Other states holiday

The Uttar Pradesh government has, meanwhile, revised its gazetted holiday list from November 24 to November 25, 2025. The revised date will be observed in all state government offices and schools. Punjab and Haryana usually declare November 24 as the day, but their final notifications for 2025 are awaited.

About Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

Shaheedi Diwas commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life in 1675 to protect religious freedom. He resisted the forced conversions under Mughal rule and opted for martyrdom to save human rights and the dignity of other communities, which makes his sacrifice a deep symbol of courage, faith, and universal freedom.