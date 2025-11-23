 Delhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here

Delhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here

Delhi will observe a school holiday on November 25, 2025, to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, as announced by CM Rekha Gupta. Most government offices and schools will remain closed, while essential services operate normally. Uttar Pradesh has also shifted the holiday to November 25, while Punjab and Haryana’s confirmations are awaited.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
School Holiday | Canva

School Holiday: In a gesture to mark a significant historical and spiritual event, the Delhi government revised the list of holidays for schools. According to new orders issued by the Delhi government, schools will be closed for one day to observe Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta, has declared a public holiday on Tuesday, November 25, regarding the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the ninth Sikh Guru. The announcement was shared from her official X account.

"The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25 November 2025 as Holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead," she tweeted.

Read Also
MHT CET 2026 Tentative Dates Out; PCB Exams From April 21
article-image

As per the notification, most offices of state governments will remain shut, and all government schools, besides many private institutions, are likely to follow suit. However, all essential services related to the Delhi Metro, emergency healthcare, buses, and taxis would remain functional.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here
Delhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here
'Holds Talks With Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Reaffirms India's Support For Early End To Conflict And Enduring Peace': EAM Jaishankar
'Holds Talks With Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Reaffirms India's Support For Early End To Conflict And Enduring Peace': EAM Jaishankar
Seven Of India’s Top-10 Firms Add ₹1.28 Lakh Crore In Market Value, RIL & Airtel Lead Weekly Gains Amid Positive Equity Sentiment
Seven Of India’s Top-10 Firms Add ₹1.28 Lakh Crore In Market Value, RIL & Airtel Lead Weekly Gains Amid Positive Equity Sentiment
India’s Longest Beach: A Coastal Wonder You Must-Visit Once In A Lifetime; Here's To Know About World's Second Longest Waterfront
India’s Longest Beach: A Coastal Wonder You Must-Visit Once In A Lifetime; Here's To Know About World's Second Longest Waterfront

Earlier, the CM invited the people of Delhi and India to participate in the three-day celebration starting from November 23 to 25 at the Red Fort.

Other states holiday

The Uttar Pradesh government has, meanwhile, revised its gazetted holiday list from November 24 to November 25, 2025. The revised date will be observed in all state government offices and schools. Punjab and Haryana usually declare November 24 as the day, but their final notifications for 2025 are awaited.

About Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

Shaheedi Diwas commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life in 1675 to protect religious freedom. He resisted the forced conversions under Mughal rule and opted for martyrdom to save human rights and the dignity of other communities, which makes his sacrifice a deep symbol of courage, faith, and universal freedom.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here

Delhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here

MHT CET 2026 Tentative Dates Out; PCB Exams From April 21

MHT CET 2026 Tentative Dates Out; PCB Exams From April 21

Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: Circular For Nursery, KG And Class 1 Private Schools Released;...

Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: Circular For Nursery, KG And Class 1 Private Schools Released;...

Teachers Say Dual Teaching And BLO Responsibilities Increasing Workload And Affecting Digitisation...

Teachers Say Dual Teaching And BLO Responsibilities Increasing Workload And Affecting Digitisation...

Rajasthan: Parents Allege School Lapses, Demand Swift Action In Student's Death Case

Rajasthan: Parents Allege School Lapses, Demand Swift Action In Student's Death Case