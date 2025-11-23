Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: Circular For Nursery, KG And Class 1 Private Schools Released; Check Full Timetable Here

Delhi School Admissions 2026-27 | Canva

Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has issued a detailed circular outlining the admission timetable for entry-level classes—Nursery, Kindergarten, and Class 1—at private unaided recognised schools for the academic year 2026-27. The circular solely applies to open-category seats, not EWS/DG/CWSN admissions.

Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: Important dates

As per the notice, the important dates are the following:

1. Uploading of criteria & point system by schools: 28 November 2025 (Friday)

2. Admission process begins; forms available: 4 December 2025 (Thursday)

3. Last date to submit application forms: 27 December 2025 (Saturday)

4. Schools upload list of all applicants: 9 January 2026 (Friday)

5. Schools upload marks/points allotted to each applicant: 16 January 2026 (Friday)

6. First list of selected candidates (with waiting list): 23 January 2026 (Friday)

7. Query-redressal window for first list: 24 January–3 February 2026

8. Second list of selected candidates (if any): 9 February 2026 (Monday)

9. Query-redressal window for second list: 10–16 February 2026

10. Subsequent list (if any): 5 March 2026 (Thursday)

11. Closure of the admission process: 19 March 2026 (Thursday)

Note: The DoE has expressly prohibited any change from the declared schedule. It also mandates schools to keep forms accessible until the last day of submission.

Read the official circular here to know more about the admission process

Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: Application fees

Parents can pay a non-refundable entry registration fee of Rs. 25/- only. The purchase of the school prospectus by the parents is optional.

Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: Age limit

The circular outlines the revised age criteria for school admissions as of 31 March 2026, stating that children must be between 3 and 4 years for Nursery (Balvatika 1), 4 and 5 years for KG, and 5 to 6 years for Class 1. The notice emphasises that a child must meet the minimum required age by the given date and officially implements the 6+ age norm for Class 1, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP).