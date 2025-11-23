MHT CET 2026 Tentative Dates Out; PCB Exams From April 21

MHT CET 2026 Tentative Date | Canva

MHT CET 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has released the preliminary exam schedule for all CETs for the 2026 admissions.

According to the recently published schedule, the MAH MHT CET 2026 for the PCM stream is scheduled from April 11th to 19th. The PCB exams, on the other hand, are scheduled for April 21st to 26th. The MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 exam is slated for April 6th to 8th. The CET exams are slated to take place between March 24 and May 8, 2026. Subsequent sessions for the MHT CET and MBA CET will be held later in May.

MHT CET and MBA CET twice a year

For the first time, the MHT CET and MBA CET will be held biannually, marking a significant shift. Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil, announced in early November. This followed a review meeting with the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. Patil noted that just as national-level exams like JEE offer two attempts, Maharashtra students will now also receive two opportunities.

Starting in 2026, the MHT-CET will take place across two sessions: one in April and another in May. To be considered for admission, candidates must attend at least one session; however, attending both is not required.

MHT CET 2026: Timetable

The MAH M.P.Ed CET exam cycle starts on March 24th, with the field test scheduled for the following day, March 25th. The MAH MEd CET and MAH MHMCT CET exams are scheduled for March 25th. The MAH B.P.Ed CET is scheduled for April 4th, followed by field tests taking place from April 5th through 7th.

MAH BEd (General & Special) and BEd ELCT CET will take place on March 27 and 29. The MAH LLB (3-year) test is set for April 1st and 2nd. The LLB (5-year) exam is slated for May 8th. The MAH MCA CET is scheduled on March 30th.

The MAH AAC CET for Fine Arts is scheduled for April 10th, while the MAH B.Design CET will take place on April 5th. Furthermore, the MAH BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET is scheduled for April 28th through the 30th. MH-DPN/PHN CET is set on May 5, while MH Nursing CET will be performed on May 6 and 7.