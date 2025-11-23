RBSE Board Time Table 2026: Class 10, 12 Datesheet To Be Out Soon; Details Here

RBSE Board Time Table 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon provide a full test timetable for classes 10 and 12. Once issued, students can download the timetable in PDF format from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
This year's RBSE board exams 2026 will most likely take place between February 12 and March 12, 2026, in a single shift from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
RBSE Board Time Table 2026: How to download?
To view the date sheet, follow the steps outlined below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the RBSE 10th timetable 2026/RBSE 12th timetable 2026 link, available on the homepage.
Step 3: Now, the PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Check all the dates carefully and read all the instructions mentioned in the file.
Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.
RBSE Time Table 2026: Half-yearly exam schedule
BSER Ajmer has released the half-year exam schedule for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12.
Classes 9 and 10 revised half-yearly timetable
20-Nov-25: English
21-Nov-25: Science
24-Nov-25: Social Science
25-Nov-25: Third Language
26-Nov-25: Rajasthan Independence Movement
27-Nov-25: Mathematics
28-Nov-25: Health & Physical Education
29-Nov-25: Information Technology
2-Dec-25: Hindi
Classes 11 and 12 revised half-yearly datesheet
20-Nov-25: English
21-Nov-25: Science / Hindi
24-Nov-25: History, Chemistry, Vocational
27-Nov-25: Agriculture, Biology, Political Science
2-Dec-25: Hindi Lit., Urdu Lit., Physics, Accounting, etc
RBSE Board Time Table 2026: Details mentioned
The RBSE Time Table 2026 will include important details such as the exam dates, exam day, subject codes, subject names, and the timings for each paper. It will also provide essential exam-day instructions that students must follow. These details help candidates plan their preparation effectively and ensure they reach the examination centre on time with all required materials.