 RBSE Board Time Table 2026: Class 10, 12 Datesheet To Be Out Soon; Details Here
A full test timetable for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
RBSE Board Time Table 2026 soon | Canva

RBSE Board Time Table 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon provide a full test timetable for classes 10 and 12. Once issued, students can download the timetable in PDF format from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year's RBSE board exams 2026 will most likely take place between February 12 and March 12, 2026, in a single shift from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

RBSE Board Time Table 2026: How to download?

To view the date sheet, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the RBSE 10th timetable 2026/RBSE 12th timetable 2026 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, the PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check all the dates carefully and read all the instructions mentioned in the file.

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

RBSE Time Table 2026: Half-yearly exam schedule

BSER Ajmer has released the half-year exam schedule for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Selection Process & Other...
Classes 9 and 10 revised half-yearly timetable

20-Nov-25: English

21-Nov-25: Science

24-Nov-25: Social Science

25-Nov-25: Third Language

26-Nov-25: Rajasthan Independence Movement

27-Nov-25: Mathematics

28-Nov-25: Health & Physical Education

29-Nov-25: Information Technology

2-Dec-25: Hindi

Classes 11 and 12 revised half-yearly datesheet

20-Nov-25: English

21-Nov-25: Science / Hindi

24-Nov-25: History, Chemistry, Vocational

27-Nov-25: Agriculture, Biology, Political Science

2-Dec-25: Hindi Lit., Urdu Lit., Physics, Accounting, etc

RBSE Board Time Table 2026: Details mentioned

The RBSE Time Table 2026 will include important details such as the exam dates, exam day, subject codes, subject names, and the timings for each paper. It will also provide essential exam-day instructions that students must follow. These details help candidates plan their preparation effectively and ensure they reach the examination centre on time with all required materials.

