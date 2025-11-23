 UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
The registration process for the Home Guard positions is underway by the UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board. To be eligible, candidates must have completed either Class 10 or 12. Aspirants must be between the ages of 18 and 30 on July 1, 2025. Candidates from the general, OBC, and EWS categories will pay Rs 400, while SC, ST, and PWD candidates will pay Rs 300.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 | uppbpb.gov.in

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the Home Guard positions is underway by the UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board. Candidates can submit their forms on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to submit the form is December 17, 2025. This recruitment aims to fill 41,424 posts.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Male and female candidates who meet the eligibility standards can apply online. To be eligible, candidates must have completed either Class 10 or 12. Aspirants must be between the ages of 18 and 30 on July 1, 2025. Age relaxation is permissible under federal regulations. Only those who meet both the educational and age requirements will be considered for the next steps.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants should follow the steps outlined below to complete the application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, finish the form with the accurate details.

Step 4: Next, upload the necessary documents, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Selection process

To ensure applicants meet all criteria, recruitment procedures will be conducted in stages. There are four phases: written examination, physical efficiency and endurance testing, document verification, and medical examination.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The UP Police Home Guard Exam 2025 will be conducted offline and will consist of 150 objective-type questions carrying a total of 300 marks. The paper will include sections such as General Hindi, General Knowledge, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning Ability. Candidates will be given 150 minutes to complete the exam. A negative marking of 0.5 marks will be applied for each incorrect answer.

Read the official notice here

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants must pay the relevant fees before submitting their applications. Candidates from the general, OBC, and EWS categories will pay Rs 400, while SC, ST, and PWD candidates will pay Rs 300. Payments must be paid online.

