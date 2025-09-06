Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Vows To Fill Teacher Vacancies Promptly

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel | Twitter@CMOGuj

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said that vacancies for teachers in schools across the state will be filled promptly.

The Chief Minister was speaking during his interactions with teachers from the remote areas of the State on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

He interacted with 37 distinguished teachers from remote areas of 19 districts and recognised them for their outstanding contributions to education.

The teachers said the interaction with the Chief Minister was great encouragement.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's Statement

"Together with my team, I think for children all the time. We do everything for them. To ensure that the students can utilise the schemes of the government, we are doing our best in schools. So, the Chief Minister invited us here to encourage us. We express our heartfelt gratitude to him," Unnati Patel, a teacher, told ANI.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings for the occasion of Teacher's Day and said that, according to the principle of karma, we must always continue to do good deeds.

"Thanks to teachers' consistent and dedicated efforts, parents are now prioritising enrolling their children in government schools. Teachers remain a source of inspiration for all, and for a child, after God, the most important figures are the mother and the teacher," CM Patel said.

Chief Minister held a 'Prerna Samvad' with Assistant Teacher Rajeshriben Prahladbhai Patel of Kheroj Primary School, Danta Taluka, Banaskantha district, Head Teacher Nitin Kumar Mahendra Pathak of Rangpur Primary School, Vansda Taluka, Navsari district, and Assistant Teacher Liluben Bharat Godhaniya of PE-Centre Kumar School, Ranavav Taluka, Porbandar district.

After his interaction with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, another teacher said, "Interaction with teachers was a program which has been done in Gujarat for the first time - how is the working of teachers who teach in small villages. CM held direct interactions with them. It felt great because teachers are honoured on Teachers' Day. But today, it felt great that the CM met teachers from small villages."

CM Patel emphasised that teachers play a key role in students' holistic development and should impart both textbook and practical knowledge. Government schools, through the "Mid-day meal" and Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, provide nutritious meals, boosting student engagement and nutrition.

He added that the nation's future depends on its students, making it vital that every child receives an education. Teachers play a crucial role in reducing dropout rates and ensuring universal education. He also stressed the importance of greater collaboration with SMCs and local education advocates to further strengthen school development and learning initiatives.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing excellent educational facilities even in the schools of remote areas and has implemented numerous student-centric schemes to this effect.

In their feedback, teachers emphasised the positive impact of the state government's educational schemes.

On this occasion, CM presented certificates of appreciation to all teachers, lauding their contributions to education, and conveyed his best wishes.

