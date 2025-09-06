Science Clubs In 101 Schools, Space Workshops In 200 Schools Under Raipur’s Mission Antariksh And Jai Vigyan Projects

Science clubs will be established in 101 schools and workshops on space and satellites will be conducted in more than 200 schools. | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Raipur: Science clubs will be established in 101 schools and workshops on space and satellites will be conducted in more than 200 schools over a span of 75 days in Raipur district in Chhattisgarh to promote scientific thinking and innovation among students, officials said on Friday.

These activities will be undertaken as a part of the district administration's 'Mission Antariksh' and 'Project Jai Vigyan' launched by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on the occasion of Teacher's Day here, with the highlight being astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history as the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS), attending the event virtually, an official said.

In the presence of the CM, the district administration signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation, and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) to launch the two initiatives, a public relations department official said.

"The purpose of these initiatives is to develop a scientific mindset in students and ignite curiosity and enthusiasm for science. Science is not limited to laboratories as it is a way of thinking, of solving problems, and of asking the right questions," Sai said on the occasion.

Activities under project Jai Vigyan', including workshops, exhibitions, competitions and innovation-based projects, would empower students to learn new things and build confidence, Sai said while extending greetings on Teachers Day.

Calling Shukla's journey a beacon of inspiration for the youth of India, Sai urged students to draw inspiration from him and pursue excellence in their chosen fields to make themselves and the nation proud.

Sharing his experiences, Indian Air Force Group Captain Shukla said, "It is my responsibility to pass on the opportunities and experiences given to me by the country to the next generation. I sincerely thank Chief Minister Sai for initiating such meaningful programmes."

When the head of a government gives importance to science and education, it inspires students across the region to dream bigger and reach higher, Shukla said.

The MoU inked with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) for Jai Vigyan project is aimed at fostering collaboration in science and technology, encourage scientific temper, support innovation, and expose students to various career opportunities, said Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh.

"Activities such as VIBHA science clubs, student forums, Atal tinkering labs, and Vidyaarthi Vigyaan Manthan will be launched in 101 schools. These will offer students hands-on experiences in science, expert lectures, visits to laboratories and industries, and opportunities to participate in national-level science competitions," he said.

Vijnana Bharati will also provide training for teachers and students, organize science-based activities, and connect schools with national-level science programmes, all of which are aligned with the objectives of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Singh said.

As a part of the MoU signed with IDYM Foundation and Jora Mall (CSR partner), project 'Antariksh' will be launched under which workshops will be conducted in over 200 schools in the district over a span of 75 working days, he said.

Each day, two schools will host interactive space camps, where students will explore topics such as rockets, satellites, and various aspects of space science, Singh said.

"The workshops will feature interactive models, demonstrations, and hands-on activities, designed to engage students and deepen their understanding of science, technology, and innovation. These initiatives will ignite curiosity among students about space science and encourage a mindset of research and innovation," the collector said.

State School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav was also present at the event.

