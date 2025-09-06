 Chhattisgarh Shocker: Class 2 Girl Student Made To Do 100 Sit-Ups For Using Toilet Without Permission; Hospitalised
Chhattisgarh Shocker: Class 2 Girl Student Made To Do 100 Sit-Ups For Using Toilet Without Permission; Hospitalised

The punishment was reportedly so severe that the child was left unable to walk or stand. The incident occurred on Friday, which also happened to be Teachers’ Day.

Shashank Nair, Saturday, September 06, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative imgage | FPJ

Chhattisgarh: A shocking incident has come to light from Chhattisgarh's Surguja, where a female teacher allegedly beat a Class 2 girl for using the toilet without permission. The punishment was reportedly so severe that the child was left unable to walk or stand. The incident occurred on Friday, which also happened to be Teachers’ Day.

The incident took place at DPS Public School, located in Pratapgarh, Sitapur, in the Surguja district. Samridhi Gupta, a Class 2 student, had stepped out of the classroom to go to the toilet. On the way, she encountered her teacher, Namrata Gupta, who was reportedly using her mobile phone at the time.

The teacher reportedly asked, “Where are you going?” to which Samridhi innocently replied that she was going to the toilet. Enraged by the response, the teacher reportedly lost her temper. She is said to have hit the child with a stick and then punished her further by forcing her to do 100 sit-ups inside the classroom.

The eight-year old was cring in pain and is not even able to walk after the inhumane punishment. Four days have passed since the incident, but the innocent girl is still undergoing treatment in the hospital. According to Danik Bhaskar, the muscles in her legs have cracked.

article-image

Meanwhile, Sitapur Block Education Officer Indu Tirki, speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, said that she has received information about the incident. A team from the education department will probe the matter within the next two days. If the teacher is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken against her.

