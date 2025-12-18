 Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 18, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: December 18, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 18, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Mahanadi Thursday Morning result for December 18, 2025, will be declared live at 1 PM today. This popular Nagaland lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay connected as we update the complete winner list here for all ticket holders who want to check their lottery results.

You can view the results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Weekly Lottery December 18, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check Nagaland State Lottery Results

Lottery players can easily check the Nagaland State Lottery results on the official websites: www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com. By visiting these sites and following the given steps, users can download the official result PDF and verify their ticket numbers.

FPJ Shorts
UP Board 2026: Exam Centres List For Classes 10 And 12 Out; Details Here
UP Board 2026: Exam Centres List For Classes 10 And 12 Out; Details Here
Odisha: 1 Student Dies, 2 Others Injured As Portion Of School Wall Collapses In Koraput
Odisha: 1 Student Dies, 2 Others Injured As Portion Of School Wall Collapses In Koraput
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Announces ₹15,800 Crore Investment Plan For West Bengal
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Announces ₹15,800 Crore Investment Plan For West Bengal
Pune Municipal Corporation Polls: NCP (SP) Aligning With Ajit Pawar's NCP 'Like Joining Hands With BJP,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut
Pune Municipal Corporation Polls: NCP (SP) Aligning With Ajit Pawar's NCP 'Like Joining Hands With BJP,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

In India, playing the lottery is legal in only 13 states. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among them, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are especially popular because of their high prize money, often with a first prize of ₹1 Crore.

Another major reason for their popularity is affordability. Tickets for the Nagaland, Sikkim, and West Bengal lotteries can cost as little as ₹6, making them accessible even to people from humble backgrounds while still offering huge winning opportunities. This balance of low ticket cost and big prize money makes these lotteries highly attractive across the country.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 17, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: CRPF Trooper Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest While On Duty At Anantnag Railway Station

J&K: CRPF Trooper Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest While On Duty At Anantnag Railway Station

Lok Sabha Passes New Rural Employment Bill 'VB – G RAM G' Amid Uproar By Opposition - What's...

Lok Sabha Passes New Rural Employment Bill 'VB – G RAM G' Amid Uproar By Opposition - What's...

Elderly Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Arrested For Negligence | VIDEO

Elderly Man Drives Mahindra Thar Onto Railway Track In Nagaland, Arrested For Negligence | VIDEO

Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Sukma Encounter Amidst Ongoing Anti-Naxal Operations

Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Sukma Encounter Amidst Ongoing Anti-Naxal Operations

India Shuts Down Rajshahi And Khulna Visa Centres In Bangladesh Today Over 'Security Situation'

India Shuts Down Rajshahi And Khulna Visa Centres In Bangladesh Today Over 'Security Situation'