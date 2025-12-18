 'Maar Kyun Raha Hai?': 'Rapido' Driver 'Assaults' Journalist With Rod After Being Stopped For Using Mobile Phone While Driving | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Maar Kyun Raha Hai?': 'Rapido' Driver 'Assaults' Journalist With Rod After Being Stopped For Using Mobile Phone While Driving | Video

'Maar Kyun Raha Hai?': 'Rapido' Driver 'Assaults' Journalist With Rod After Being Stopped For Using Mobile Phone While Driving | Video

A journalist was allegedly assaulted by a Rapido driver after a dispute over road safety during a cab ride. The CCTV-recorded incident went viral, showing the driver holding a rod and blocking traffic. The journalist accused the driver of reckless driving and criticised Rapido for not responding, warning commuters about safety concerns.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
'Rapido' Driver 'Assaults' Journalist With Rod After Being Stopped For Using Mobile Phone While Driving (Screengrab) | X/@ShoaibDaniyal

New Delhi: A journalist was allegedly assaulted by a Rapido driver during a cab ride. The incident was recorded on camera, and the video surfaced online. The altercation reportedly erupted between the journalist and the Rapido driver over road safety. The exact location of the incident is not known.

In the viral video, the driver could be seen roaming on the road with a rod in his hand. He stopped the car in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic. Commuters could be heard asking the driver to move his car ahead so that traffic movement could be regulated. The car is registered in Haryana.

Here's what the journalist alleged:

As per the journalist, the altercation started between the two after he asked the driver not to hold a phone to his ear while driving and to keep both hands on the steering wheel. It was also alleged that the driver had nearly hit a motorcycle.

FPJ Shorts
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
IND vs SA T20 Series: Jasprit Bumrah Snatches Away Fan's Phone At Airport, Viral Video Sparks Buzz Online
IND vs SA T20 Series: Jasprit Bumrah Snatches Away Fan's Phone At Airport, Viral Video Sparks Buzz Online
Ikkis NOT Postponed Due To Dhurandhar Or Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Real Reason
Ikkis NOT Postponed Due To Dhurandhar Or Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Real Reason
Odisha: 3 Minors, 8 Staffers Held In Murder Of Tribal Student At Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar
Odisha: 3 Minors, 8 Staffers Held In Murder Of Tribal Student At Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar

Soon, the matter escalated and the driver took out a rod from his car. In the video, it could be seen that the driver was approaching the man who was recording the video with the rod in his hands.

The journalist shared the video on his X account. He also alleged that Rapido has not yet responded to the incident.

"I asked him to stop holding his phone to his ear during a call and put both hands on the steering wheel. Before this, he'd already nearly hit a motorcycle. The real shocking thing is that there has been no response from @rapidobikeapp for two days. It seems he is still on their platform," the journalist said.

"Be careful while taking Rapido, please. It's a tiny bit cheaper than Uber, but you might be risking your safety," he added.

X Screengrab

X Screengrab |

Netizens' Reaction:

Netizens are demanding strict action against the Rapido driver.

"What this driver is doing is unacceptable; strict action is necessary," one of the users wrote.

"This is a driver issue… irrespective of the platform. They watch reels or are constantly on the phone while driving, risking passenger safety," another user pointed out.

So far, it is not clear whether a police complaint is filed in the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Maar Kyun Raha Hai?': 'Rapido' Driver 'Assaults' Journalist With Rod After Being Stopped For Using...

'Maar Kyun Raha Hai?': 'Rapido' Driver 'Assaults' Journalist With Rod After Being Stopped For Using...

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Flags 'Severe Crisis' As US Tariffs Hit State Exports, Writes To PM Modi

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Flags 'Severe Crisis' As US Tariffs Hit State Exports, Writes To PM Modi

Ahmedabad Accident Video: Speeding Car Hits Scooter; Riders Flung Into Air For Several Metres,...

Ahmedabad Accident Video: Speeding Car Hits Scooter; Riders Flung Into Air For Several Metres,...

MP News: Tiger Census Kicks Off In Indore As All India Tiger Estimation 2026 Begins; State Leads...

MP News: Tiger Census Kicks Off In Indore As All India Tiger Estimation 2026 Begins; State Leads...

Delhi Govt Announces ₹10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Affected By GRAP Restrictions

Delhi Govt Announces ₹10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Affected By GRAP Restrictions