'Maar Kyun Raha Hai?': 'Rapido' Driver 'Assaults' Journalist With Rod After Being Stopped For Using Mobile Phone While Driving | Video

New Delhi: A journalist was allegedly assaulted by a Rapido driver during a cab ride. The incident was recorded on camera, and the video surfaced online. The altercation reportedly erupted between the journalist and the Rapido driver over road safety. The exact location of the incident is not known.

In the viral video, the driver could be seen roaming on the road with a rod in his hand. He stopped the car in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic. Commuters could be heard asking the driver to move his car ahead so that traffic movement could be regulated. The car is registered in Haryana.

Here's what the journalist alleged:

As per the journalist, the altercation started between the two after he asked the driver not to hold a phone to his ear while driving and to keep both hands on the steering wheel. It was also alleged that the driver had nearly hit a motorcycle.

Rapido driver assault with rod.



Reason: I asked him to stop holding his phone to his ear in a call and put both hands on steering wheel. Before this he'd already nearly hit a motorcycle.



The real shocking thing is that no response from @rapidobikeapp for two days. It seems he… pic.twitter.com/1WKXDElgzz — shoaib daniyal (@ShoaibDaniyal) December 17, 2025

Soon, the matter escalated and the driver took out a rod from his car. In the video, it could be seen that the driver was approaching the man who was recording the video with the rod in his hands.

The journalist shared the video on his X account. He also alleged that Rapido has not yet responded to the incident.

"I asked him to stop holding his phone to his ear during a call and put both hands on the steering wheel. Before this, he'd already nearly hit a motorcycle. The real shocking thing is that there has been no response from @rapidobikeapp for two days. It seems he is still on their platform," the journalist said.

"Be careful while taking Rapido, please. It's a tiny bit cheaper than Uber, but you might be risking your safety," he added.

Netizens' Reaction:

Netizens are demanding strict action against the Rapido driver.

"What this driver is doing is unacceptable; strict action is necessary," one of the users wrote.

"This is a driver issue… irrespective of the platform. They watch reels or are constantly on the phone while driving, risking passenger safety," another user pointed out.

So far, it is not clear whether a police complaint is filed in the matter.