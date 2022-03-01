Watch video: 'Bhaabi, sorry' Groom's friends cheer upset bride with ear holding situps

The video of groom's friends doing ear holding situps to cheer up the bride, is now going viral on social media.

According to the video, the bride was upset due to the delay in her baarat, however the groom's companions took to hold their ear seeking forgiveness from the bride. They can be heard saying, "Bhaabi, sorry", soon after the count of 5 situps.

The video has been posted by @wedabout on Instagram, a day ago, and since it has attracted over 100K views, 5k likes and several comments.

Watch the video, right here:



Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 02:37 PM IST