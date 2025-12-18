'Mere Paas Itne Paise Hai Nahi': Pak MP Nabil Gabol On Seeking Global Ban On ‘Dhurandhar’ - VIDEO

Left: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol | Right: Jamil Jamail, the character played by Rakesh Bedi |

Karachi: A video clip of former Pakistani minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol has been making rounds on social media, in which he candidly admits he doesn't have the money to approach the international community to ban the Ranveer Singh & Akshay Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar.

In the viral clip, when a Pakistani reporter asked Gabol about his portrayal in the film, he responded with a mix of grievance and humor. "A very important character of mine has been shown in it. But I'll just say this, the role they showed me in Dhurandhar was a 'dabang' (fearless) role. My role wasn't portrayed correctly. They've shown Lyari as a terrorist hub. Thanks to the GCC countries for banning it," he said.

When pressed about whether he would take the matter to the international community to seek a ban, Gabol laughed and gave a surprisingly frank answer, "Going to the international community requires a lot of money, and I don't have that kind of money (mere paas itne paise hai nahi)."

In Dhurandhar, Gabol's character has been renamed Jamil Jamali and is portrayed by actor Rakesh Bedi. The film suggests that Jamali's son-in-law is an Indian spy, adding a layer of intrigue to the already controversial storyline.

The star-studded film, which hit theaters on December 5, draws inspiration from real-life geopolitical tensions and covert operations allegedly conducted by India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The narrative touches on Operation Lyari, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and crackdowns on criminal syndicates in Karachi.

Dhurandhar has been banned in Pakistan and several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait, due to its politically sensitive content. However, the movie is widely being watched on pirated platforms in Pakistan.