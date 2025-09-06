Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH 2025: Provisional Merit List Out Today At medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Here's How To Check

Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH 2025 | Official Website

Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the provisional merit list of NEET UG AYUSH 2025 today, September 6, 2025. The list includes admissions into Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) courses. The students can access their status on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

The merit list has been compiled on the basis of documents and candidate information uploaded during registration. After release, the CAP Round 1 seat matrix will be published on September 8, 2025, and online preferences will be filled by students between September 8 and September 10 (11:59 PM).

In addition, the CAP Round 1 selection list will be announced on September 12, 2025, and physical joining from September 13 to 17, 2025. Candidates who desire to surrender seats may do so without penalty until October 1, 2025 (5:30 PM).

For students seeking All India Quota (AIQ) seats in private colleges, registration will be done online from September 22 to 24, 2025. Candidates have to pay Rs 2,000 as registration fee and Rs 50,000 as security deposit, as provided in NCISM guidelines. AIQ private seats will have two counselling rounds, with any left-over seats being converted to the State/UT quota as per Ministry of AYUSH directives.

Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- medicalug2025.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link AYUSH NEET UG 2025 merit list on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.