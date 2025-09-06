 UPPSC Opens Registration For 1,253 Assistant Professor Posts In State Colleges; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
UPPSC has opened applications for 1,253 Assistant Professor posts across government degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates with a Master’s degree, NET or Ph.D. can apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in by October 13, 2025.

Updated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
UPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025 | Official Website

UPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened online application forms for 1,253 Assistant Professor positions in Rajkiya (government) colleges. The applicants can register and fill out applications through the official portal at uppsc.up.nic.in, before October 13, 2025.

Eligibility criteria

Postgraduate degree and UGC NET or PhD are the eligibility criteria. Candidates should have a Master's degree in the respective subject with 55% marks. UGC NET qualification is required, and candidates with a PhD can also apply.

Age limit 21 to 40 years with relaxations

General category candidates must be between 21 to 40 years. Age relaxations for reserved category candidates as per government policies.

One-Time Registration and correction window facility

The candidates need to undergo One-Time Registration (OTR) prior to applying. The window for correction of the application will remain open until October 13, 2025, for candidates intending to make changes in the details.

Application Fees

The application fee for candidates of Unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories is ₹125, ₹65 for SC, ST, and Ex-Army applicants, and ₹25 for PwD candidates.

Selection process includes prelims, mains, and interview

The three steps in recruitment are Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview. The prelims will consist of 120 objective-type questions in General Studies and the candidate's subject. Those who pass will go through a descriptive Main Exam that is subject-specific. Final selection will be through overall performance in the Main Exam and Interview.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Fill out the application form and click on the submit button

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the submit button

Note: Download the UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.

