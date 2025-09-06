UNIRAJ Result 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases B.Ed Part I & II Exam Results; Get Direct Link Here

UNIRAJ Result 2025 | Official Website

Rajasthan University Results 2025: The University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has declared the B.Ed Part I and Part II exam results 2025, allowing aspirants to view their marks on the official website at result.uniraj.ac.in. Students should download and keep a printout of the mark sheet for admission, verification, or recruitment.

B.Ed Exam Details

B.Ed Part I exam took place from July 2 to July 11, 2025, from 7 am to 9 am, and Part II took place from July 4 to July 14, 2025, between afternoon shifts of 3 pm to 5 pm or 6 pm.

Multiple Course Results Released

Besides B.Ed, the university also declared results of M.A., M.Sc., B.Com., and MBA this week, enabling thousands of students of different departments to view their academic marks.

Candidates who find discrepancies or technical problems in checking results are requested to contact the examination cell for facilitation.

About Rajasthan University

Founded in 1947 and accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, conducts a vast array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes under faculties of Arts, Commerce, Education, Science, Social Sciences, Fine Arts, Engineering & Technology, Management, and Law.

UNIRAJ Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- result.uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the UNIRAJ Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Rajasthan University B.Ed Part I, II results and take a printout for future reference.

