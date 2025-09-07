PM Modi Sits In Last Row Among BJP MPs During Party Workshop For Vice-Presidential Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended BJP workshops at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex, where a resolution was unanimously passed endorsing sweeping Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. In a rare gesture, the Prime Minister chose to sit in the last row among fellow MPs, joining the session as an ordinary member.

The workshop hailed the GST Council’s September 3 decision as one of the most significant overhauls of India’s indirect tax regime. The reforms slash tax slabs to two main rates, 5% and 18%, with a higher 40% levy reserved for sin goods.

According to officials, the revised structure is expected to boost disposable income, spur consumption and drive economic growth. Essential items such as groceries, footwear, textiles, fertilisers and renewable energy products will now become cheaper. Goods previously taxed at 12% and 28% have largely been shifted into the lower slabs, easing the burden on households.

The Centre said the reforms deliver on the Prime Minister’s Independence Day promise of GST relief for the middle class, while also giving fresh momentum to the economy.