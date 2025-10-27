Weather Update: Karnataka Braces For Heavy Rainfall As Cyclone Montha Develops Over Bay Of Bengal; Says IMD

Karnataka Weather | Photo Credit: X

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert in various parts of Karnataka as a developed weather system over the Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a deep depression. The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds across coastal and inland districts as the system continues to intensify.

A deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm named #Montha. It is expected to strengthen further over the southwest and west-central Bay within the next 12 hours and may turn into a very severe #cyclone by Tuesday morning.… pic.twitter.com/GUXIdoVzmu — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 26, 2025

Bengaluru's weather

Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Monday, October 27, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06:09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM.

The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal region of the state. The IMD has issued an orange alert in this region of Karnataka.

(A) #Cyclonic #Storm “#Montha” [Pronunciation : Mon-Tha] over Southwest & adjoining areas of Westcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal



The Cyclonic Storm “Montha” [Pronunciation : Mon-Tha] over Southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 15… pic.twitter.com/PjFekewXvx — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2025

Cyclone Montha

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has developed into a deep depression on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Montha, the name of a cyclone, is suggested by Thailand, which means beautiful flowers. The meteorological system is expected to develop into a strong cyclonic storm by October 28, resulting in extensive rainfall across various states. The storm is expected to intensify while moving west-northwestwards.

Cyclone is likely to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh

The weather department has predicted that the system, which has intensified into a deep depression on Sunday, October 26, 2025, will become a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday, October 27, 2025. The cyclone is expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.