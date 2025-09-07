 RSS Expressed Concern Over Religious Conversion & Infiltration From Bangladesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRSS Expressed Concern Over Religious Conversion & Infiltration From Bangladesh

RSS Expressed Concern Over Religious Conversion & Infiltration From Bangladesh

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of 32 RSS-associated organizations held in Jodhpur concluded with detailed discussions on various aspects of the new NEP, issues of religious conversion and other social threats in different parts of the country, and plans for the centenary year of the Sangh with increased participation of women in the activities of RSS and its allied organizations.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
RSS |

Jaipur: The representatives of various RSS-associated organizations have expressed concern over increasing religious conversion and drug addiction among youth in Punjab and infiltration from Bangladesh in West Bengal.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of 32 RSS-associated organizations held in Jodhpur concluded with detailed discussions on various aspects of the new National Education Policy, issues of religious conversion and other social threats in different parts of the country, and plans for the centenary year of the Sangh with increased participation of women in the activities of RSS and its allied organizations.

Sharing the details of the meeting, the Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said that concern was expressed over the increasing religious conversions and the spread of drug addiction among youth in Punjab, and information was shared about the awareness and de-addiction campaigns run by Seva Bharati and Vidyarthi Parishad.

Serious concern was expressed over the infiltration from Bangladesh, especially after the change of power there and the way it is posing a challenge to the Hindu community in West Bengal.

FPJ Shorts
'Nation Being Undermined Cannot Be Tolerated,' Says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli On Social Media Ban
'Nation Being Undermined Cannot Be Tolerated,' Says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli On Social Media Ban
Kate Middleton Returns To Brunette Look After Massive Backlash For Going Blonde
Kate Middleton Returns To Brunette Look After Massive Backlash For Going Blonde
Candid Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Jumps In Excitement While Watching Men's Doubles Final At US Open 2025; Video
Candid Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Jumps In Excitement While Watching Men's Doubles Final At US Open 2025; Video
Rise And Fall: Pawan Singh Offers Film To Akriti Negi Days After Anjali Raghav Controversy, Says 'Maine 250 Se Zyada Filmein Ki Hain' – VIDEO
Rise And Fall: Pawan Singh Offers Film To Akriti Negi Days After Anjali Raghav Controversy, Says 'Maine 250 Se Zyada Filmein Ki Hain' – VIDEO

“Religious conversion done by force, greed, or by misleading is always improper. And from this perspective, the Hindu community, sages, saints, and aware people are there to expose it,” said Ambekar.

He said that programs are being organized on a large scale by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organizations. Special emphasis is being laid on reaching every section of society. Besides this, legal actions are being taken.

"Issues like religious conversion, infiltration, and Kashi-Mathura will not be sought through conflict or agitation but through legal and mutual dialogue, Ambekar.

Regarding the issues related to the Northeast, the RSS appreciated the signs of declining violence and development projects carried out by the government. The recent incidents in Manipur were appreciated for peace efforts based on dialogue.

Ambekar informed that special focus was laid on implementing the new National Education Policy. He said that rewriting the textbooks and training teachers to promote Indian knowledge traditions and the Indianization of education is in positive direction.

Read Also
RSS @100: Power And Paradox
article-image

Regarding the tribal regions, it was stated that Naxal and Maoist violence has decreased, but attempts to mislead the society are still going on.

On the question of language, he said that primary education should be in the mother tongue, and respect for all Indian languages is essential. There is no opposition to English, but Indian languages must get their due place in education and administration.

Detailed information was also given about the plans for the centenary year of the Sangh. Special programs will be conducted on subjects like environmental protection, family enlightenment, and civic duties. On 2 October 2025, the formal inauguration of the centenary year will take place with the Vijayadashami celebration in Nagpur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pervert Caught On Camera Making Obscene Gestures At Girl In Train, Clicks Her Photos Before Getting...

Pervert Caught On Camera Making Obscene Gestures At Girl In Train, Clicks Her Photos Before Getting...

RSS Expressed Concern Over Religious Conversion & Infiltration From Bangladesh

RSS Expressed Concern Over Religious Conversion & Infiltration From Bangladesh

Ram Mandir Gates To Remain Closed During Lunar Eclipse, Devotees Return Tomorrow With Mangala Aarti

Ram Mandir Gates To Remain Closed During Lunar Eclipse, Devotees Return Tomorrow With Mangala Aarti

Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Priests Get Govt Staff Status, Salary Triples Under New Rules

Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Priests Get Govt Staff Status, Salary Triples Under New Rules

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...