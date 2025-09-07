RSS Expressed Concern Over Religious Conversion & Infiltration From Bangladesh

RSS |

Jaipur: The representatives of various RSS-associated organizations have expressed concern over increasing religious conversion and drug addiction among youth in Punjab and infiltration from Bangladesh in West Bengal.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of 32 RSS-associated organizations held in Jodhpur concluded with detailed discussions on various aspects of the new National Education Policy, issues of religious conversion and other social threats in different parts of the country, and plans for the centenary year of the Sangh with increased participation of women in the activities of RSS and its allied organizations.

Sharing the details of the meeting, the Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said that concern was expressed over the increasing religious conversions and the spread of drug addiction among youth in Punjab, and information was shared about the awareness and de-addiction campaigns run by Seva Bharati and Vidyarthi Parishad.

Serious concern was expressed over the infiltration from Bangladesh, especially after the change of power there and the way it is posing a challenge to the Hindu community in West Bengal.

“Religious conversion done by force, greed, or by misleading is always improper. And from this perspective, the Hindu community, sages, saints, and aware people are there to expose it,” said Ambekar.

He said that programs are being organized on a large scale by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organizations. Special emphasis is being laid on reaching every section of society. Besides this, legal actions are being taken.

"Issues like religious conversion, infiltration, and Kashi-Mathura will not be sought through conflict or agitation but through legal and mutual dialogue, Ambekar.

Regarding the issues related to the Northeast, the RSS appreciated the signs of declining violence and development projects carried out by the government. The recent incidents in Manipur were appreciated for peace efforts based on dialogue.

Ambekar informed that special focus was laid on implementing the new National Education Policy. He said that rewriting the textbooks and training teachers to promote Indian knowledge traditions and the Indianization of education is in positive direction.

Regarding the tribal regions, it was stated that Naxal and Maoist violence has decreased, but attempts to mislead the society are still going on.

On the question of language, he said that primary education should be in the mother tongue, and respect for all Indian languages is essential. There is no opposition to English, but Indian languages must get their due place in education and administration.

Detailed information was also given about the plans for the centenary year of the Sangh. Special programs will be conducted on subjects like environmental protection, family enlightenment, and civic duties. On 2 October 2025, the formal inauguration of the centenary year will take place with the Vijayadashami celebration in Nagpur.