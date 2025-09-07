Ram Mandir Gates To Remain Closed During Lunar Eclipse, Devotees Return Tomorrow With Mangala Aarti |

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, through its official handle on X, announced that the gates of the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will remain closed tonight, September 7, owing to the Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse). The temple authorities said that the gates will reopen tomorrow morning with the auspicious Mangala Aarti.

Anticipating the closure, a large number of devotees thronged the temple premises earlier today to seek darshan of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar before the eclipse begins.

Last Total Lunar Eclipse of the Year Tonight

The lunar eclipse coincides with Purnima Shraddh and is being described by astrologers as a particularly significant celestial event. It is also the last Chandra Grahan of the year.

This total lunar eclipse will occur in the Aquarius zodiac sign under Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra.

• Total eclipse phase begins: 11:01 pm (IST)

• Total duration: 82 minutes

• Partial eclipse ends: 1:26 am

• Eclipse concludes: 2:25 am (September 8)

The eclipse will be visible across India, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Asia, Europe, North and West America, and parts of South America, making it a truly global astronomical event.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line, causing the Earth’s shadow to fall on the Moon. This alignment blocks the Moon’s light, giving it a darkened or reddish appearance.

Auspicious or Inauspicious?

According to Hindu traditions, witnessing a lunar eclipse is not considered auspicious. It is believed that when Rahu, a malefic planet, covers the Moon - associated with emotions and feelings - it brings an unstable and sensitive period. Devotees, particularly women, are advised to take extra care of their mental and physical health during this time.

However, astronomers and enthusiasts keen to observe the event are advised to use binoculars or telescopes for a clearer view.

Prohibited activities during Chandra Grahan

As per tradition, several practices are avoided during the eclipse:

Food and cooking: Cooking fresh meals and eating are avoided. Stored food should be protected with Tulsi leaves or Kusha grass.

Auspicious ceremonies: Weddings, pujas, and havans are not performed.

Travel: Journeys are discouraged; if unavoidable, divine invocation is recommended.

Temple rituals: Temples remain closed and idols are not touched.