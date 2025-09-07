 SSC Teacher’s Recruitment Examination Took Place In West Bengal
SSC Teacher's Recruitment Examination Took Place In West Bengal

Most of the people who appeared for the examination said that the questions were easy and also mentioned that carbon copies of their OMR sheets were also given to them.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: SSC teacher’s recruitment examination took place in Bengal on Sunday after nine years.

Most of the people who appeared for the examination said that the questions were easy and also mentioned that carbon copies of their OMR sheets were also given to them.

Chinmoy Mondal, one of the jobless teachers, said that it is ‘painful’ to sit for examinations again with the juniors.

“We got our jobs on our merit. Due to certain discrepancies, we lost our jobs but reappearing for the examination along with our juniors is really painful,” said Mondal.

Another jobless teacher said that since the question paper was easy there will be stiff ‘competition’.

Notably, the exam is being conducted after around 26,000 school teachers and non-teaching staffers lost their jobs as per the direction of the Supreme Court and an estimated 3.19 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.

US Tariff Row: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses PM Modi Of Harming India For Trump Ties - VIDEO
On September 14, another 2.46 lakh candidates will sit for the recruitment test for classes 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, politics started after a large number of candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand sat for the examination in Bengal.

Several candidates were heard saying that the teacher recruitment process in their home states is not transparent for which they had appeared for the examination from West Bengal.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh raised a question saying that several candidates of ‘Yogi Adityanath’s state’ have come down to Bengal to appear for the examination.

