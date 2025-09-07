 Telangana: Muslim Woman Wins Ganesh Laddu At Nirmal Auction, Applauded For Symbol Of Unity
Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image

Nirmal: In a rare show of unity, Ganesh immersion celebrations in Telangana’s Nirmal district turned into a symbol of communal harmony after a Muslim woman won the Ganesh laddu auction at Adarsh Nagar Colony.

Amreen, a local resident, placed the winning bid of Rs 1,88,888 and took home the prized laddu, drawing applause from the gathering.

Locals hailed the moment as a “living example of brotherhood” in a diverse community. Local leaders also highlighted that Ganesh festivities have always welcomed participation across faiths, but this year’s event stood out as a unique message of peace.

article-image

Police confirmed that immersion processions across the district concluded peacefully. Residents said the auction would be remembered for reinforcing unity and togetherness. Interestingly, this is not the first such instance, last year, Afzal and Muskaan, a Muslim couple, won the Ganesh laddu at Bhatpally in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district for Rs 13,126.

Elsewhere in the state, Ganesh laddu auctions fetched record sums. The laddu at Keerthi Richmond Villas, Bandlaguda, weighing 10 kg, was sold for Rs 2.32 crore after nearly 500 bids from over 80 villa owners. Hyderabad’s famous Balapur Ganesh laddu went for Rs 35 lakh this year.

