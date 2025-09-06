BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi Slipped Away On 'Clandestine Vacation' To Malaysia Soon After Completing Bihar Yatra

BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi Slipped Away On 'Clandestine Vacation' To Malaysia | X

New Delhi, September 06: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya has targeted Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, claiming that he has gone on a "clandestine" vacation in Langkawi in Malaysia soon after completing his Bihar Yatra. He also shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi to back his claims.

Malviya's Tweet

Taking to his official social media account, Malviya said, “Rahul Gandhi has slipped away yet again-this time on a clandestine vacation in Langkawi, Malaysia. Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about? Either way, while people struggle with real issues, Rahul Gandhi is busy perfecting the art of disappearing and vacationing.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shares Pic

Amit Malviya also shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi in which he is seen casually dressed, suitable for a relaxed outing. He is seen wearing a light grey T-shirt, navy blue shorts, a white cap and white sneakers.

Rahul Gandhi had recently concluded his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. The yatra was seen as part of Congress’s effort to strengthen its presence in the state ahead of upcoming elections. The yatra was organised after Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of voter list manipulation and the BJP of "Vote Theft."

The BJP has targeted Rahul Gandhi for his foreign trips and vacations in the past. Malviya's post raises serious questions over Rahul Gandhi's quick move from a political campaign to a foreign trip and his seriousness towards elections. The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have not yet responded over the allegations made by the BJP so far.

Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrapped up his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna on September 1, after travelling over 1,300 km across 20+ districts in Bihar. The 16-day march began on August 17 from Sasaram, aimed at protesting against alleged voter list manipulation under the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The yatra, joined by Tejashwi Yadav, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Mukesh Sahani and other INDIA bloc leaders, saw mass rallies, roadshows and symbolic acts like Rahul Gandhi offering a toffee to a protester and later gifting a bike to a youth whose motorcycle went missing during the event.