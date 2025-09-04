'Sharam Se Sir Jhuka Lena Chahiye': Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt After Two Newborns Die Of Rat Bite In Indore's MY Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi strongly condemned the government after two infants died of rat bites at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital in Indore on Thursday.

He called the incident as 'shocking and unacceptable' and criticised the government for failing in its basic duty to protect the most vulnerable.

इंदौर में मध्य प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े सरकारी अस्पताल में दो नवजात शिशुओं की चूहों के काटने से मौत - यह कोई दुर्घटना नहीं, यह सीधी-सीधी हत्या है। यह घटना इतनी भयावह, अमानवीय और असंवेदनशील है कि इसे सुनकर भी रूह कांप जाए।



In his statement on X, Gandhi highlighted the broader issues in the healthcare sector, saying that public hospitals have become unsafe for the poor while private healthcare remains accessible only to the wealthy.

He demanded immediate action and accountability, questioning how the government could claim to govern effectively if it cannot ensure the safety of newborn children.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to take responsibility for what he described as a failure of the state to safeguard citizens’ health. Gandhi said the voices of affected parents and families cannot be ignored, and stressed that this is a fight for the rights of every child and every vulnerable citizen.

The hospital has started an inquiry, but people are demanding fast and transparent action to avoid such tragedies in the future.

The incident took place in the Neonatal Surgical Intensive Care Unit (NSICU) on two consecutive days.

The incidents happened on Sunday and Monday, raising serious concerns about safety in one of Central India’s biggest government hospitals.

Both babies, only a few days old, were found with bite marks on their hands.

Doctors treated them immediately, and they are now stable. Hospital staff admitted that rats have been seen in the ICU multiple times.