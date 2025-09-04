Rats Bite Newborns At ICU: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Orders High-Level Probe At Indore's MY Hospital

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Orders High-Level Probe At Indore's MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav took strong exception to the death of the second infant in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at MY Hospital, Indore, two days after the rat bite incident and ordered the formation of a state committee to inquire into the matter. The CM added that his government would not tolerate negligence.

Following CM Yadav’s orders, commissioner of medical education Tarun Rathi constituted a four-member committee to investigate the deaths.

The panel includes chief administrative officer (Ayushman Bharat) Yogesh Bharsat, Dr Dheeraj Srivastava (HoD Paediatrics, Gandhi Medical College), Dr Rajesh Tikkas and Dr Vaibhav Jain (deputy director, Directorate of Public Health & Medical Education). The committee will visit MY Hospital on Thursday and submit its report without delay.

Meanwhile, the health commissioner held a video conference on Wednesday with dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria and superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav, reprimanding them for “gross mismanagement.” He demanded a transparent inquiry and accountability from hospital leadership.

The baby girl, daughter of a couple from Kamalapur village in Dewas district, died during treatment on Wednesday. Following her death, hospital authorities quietly handed over the body to the family without conducting a post-mortem.

The parents took the infant’s remains back to their village. This marks the second such death within 48 hours. On Tuesday, another infant from Dhar district had died after he was bitten by rats.

Post-mortem in that case revealed multiple organ failure as the cause of death, while Wednesday’s victim was found to have underdeveloped intestines.

Indore collector Asheesh Singh accompanied by public representatives, inspected the NICU ward and blood bank.

He acknowledged that serious lapses by the hospital’s pest-control agency, Agile Company, had surfaced. He asserted that both the infants had died as they were born weak.