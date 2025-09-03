Madhya Pradesh: NCERT Books Compulsory For Grades 5, 8 From This Session | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has made the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books compulsory for Classes 5 and 8.

The state-level annual examinations for the two classes, conducted by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra, will be based on NCERT books in all government schools, recognised private schools, aided schools, and Madarsas with UDISE code in February-March next year.

According to a notification issued by the RSK, students will have to complete two projects per subject, and the marks awarded will get a 25% weightage in the final examination.

In every subject, the written examination will be of 60 marks, and 20 marks will be allocated for the projects.

The RSK has also issued a class-wise, subject-wise list of projects for the students. The projects will have to be submitted by January 31, 2026, and will be evaluated by the subject teachers.

The RSK has asked the schools to ensure that the projects do not put any additional financial burden on the parents.

Instead of total marks or percentages, grades will be awarded to the students. The grades will range from A+ (85% or higher marks) to D (33% to 45% marks). Those obtaining less than 33% marks would be declared unsuccessful.