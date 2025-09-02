Indore: One Infant Dies, MGM Dean Served Notice |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MY Hospital has once again come under intense scrutiny after the death of a newborn who was bitten by rats inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The biting incident took place on Monday and turned tragic on Tuesday when the infant succumbed during treatment. Doctors clarified that the baby’s death was not directly caused by the rat bite but due to her critical condition at birth.

The baby girl, referred from Khargone, weighed only 1.2 kilograms, suffered from severely low haemoglobin and was admitted in a fragile state. Hospital staff noted her organs were underdeveloped and survival chances were already slim. Her parents had left the child at the hospital and did not return following admission.

In response, Medical Education Commissioner served a show-cause notice to MGM Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria and MY Hospital Superintendent Ashok Yadav demanding immediate explanation. The hospital administration admitted lapses and initiated disciplinary measures

Disciplinary measures

Nurses Akansha Benjamin and Shweta Chauhan suspended

Assistant in-charge nursing officer Kalawati Balavi, PICU in-charge Praveena Singh, and pediatric surgery department in-charge Dr Manoj Joshi issued show-cause notices

Nursing superintendent Margaret Joseph removed and replaced by Sister Dayavati Dayal

Rs 1 lakh fine imposed on pest control agency Agile Company, warning of termination of its MoU if lapses persist

Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav has been directed to conduct urgent pest control operations across hospital premises.

A high-level six-member inquiry committee, comprising Dr S.B. Bansal, Dr Shashi Shankar Sharma, Dr Arvind Shukla, Dr Nirbhay Mehta, Dr Basant Nigwal and Sister Dayavati Dayal, has been formed to investigate and submit findings.

The death has reignited debate over MY Hospital’s infrastructure and sanitation, turning the persistent rodent menace into a state-level embarrassment.