Indore: Just 2,500 Flights Operated In August, Lowest Of Year

Indore:

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The month of August proved to be disappointing for the aviation industry of the city, as merely 2500 flights were run during the entire month.

This is the lowest number of flights in any month during the year. The movement of the flights was also low compared to July.

The decline in the number of flights and passengers in August was revealed in a monthly report of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). According to the report, 2,500 flights were operated from the city in 31 days of August.

As many as 3, 61,030 passengers travelled in these flights. However, in the 30 days of July, 2,711 flights were operated from here with 3,58,809 passengers on board. In this way, despite one more day in August than in July, there were 211 fewer flights last month and only 2,221 more passengers travelled from here.

Aviation experts said that the effect of the closure of three flights impacted the operations and the movement of passengers. It may be pointed out that from August 1, Indigo Airlines had stopped the flights from the city to Jodhpur, Udaipur and Nashik. Earlier, the airline had stopped one flight each to Ahmedabad and Jaipur in July.

Due to the continuous closure of flights, there was a rapid decline in the number of passengers as well as flights from the city.

Earlier, the number of flights from here reached 100 per day. Now it has settled at 80 and sometimes goes even below that.

Experts are saying that since the summer vacations are also over, the movement of tourists has gone down and that is reflected in the decline in the number of passengers in August.