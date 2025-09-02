Indore Seeks ₹671 Crore Approval For Kanh–Saraswati Riverfront Project | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has sought central government approval for a detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs 671.69 crore to develop the Kanh and Saraswati rivers into a world-class riverfront.

The proposal was discussed with Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the 53rd annual general meeting of the All India Mayor’s Council, held in Karnal, Haryana.

The project envisions transforming the 28-km stretch of the Kanh river and the 13-km stretch of Saraswati River into a modern, scenic riverfront.

According to Bhargav, the plan includes stone pitching to strengthen riverbanks, pedestrian-friendly walkways, landscaped gardens, decorative lighting and other beautification works.

“Once completed, this riverfront will serve as a central attraction in the city—not just for Indore’s citizens, but also for tourists from across the country,” Bhargav told Free Press over phone.

The ambitious initiative is expected to enhance Indore’s reputation as a city that has consistently led national rankings in cleanliness and urban innovation. Officials believe that the riverfront will not only revive the city’s water bodies but also promote tourism, provide recreational spaces and boost the overall urban ecosystem.

The Mayor said that Indore’s success story in cleanliness drives and waste management has already set benchmarks nationwide. “With the riverfront project, Indore will now establish a model for river rejuvenation and tourism-led development,” he added.

The Karnal meeting, hosted for the first time by Haryana, brought together mayors from across India to deliberate on critical issues of urban growth, infrastructure and sustainability. Against this backdrop, Indore’s pitch for the riverfront project is seen as a step toward integrating environmental restoration with modern city planning.

Key features

The project covers a 28-kilometre stretch of the Kanh River and a 13-kilometre stretch of the Saraswati River

Strengthening riverbanks through stone pitching

Pedestrian-friendly walkways

Landscaped gardens

Decorative lighting

Aesthetic and ecological enhancements

