Madhya Pradesh: Museum On Sikhism In Burhanpur By March | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A state-of-the-art museum themed on the Sikh religion and particularly on Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, will be ready in Burhanpur by March next year.

The work on Guru Gobind Singh Dev Ji Memorial Museum began in 2018 to mark Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary, which was celebrated in 2016. It was decided to set up the museum in Burhanpur as Guru Gobind Singh had stayed there for six months.

The museum is being built by Madhya Pradesh State Tourism and Development Corporation (MPSTDC) for the Directorate of Archaeology, Museums and Archives at a cost of Rs 36 crore on a five-acre land.

The museum will have a 215-seat auditorium, interpretation centre, five galleries, souvenir shop and mural walls. The building of museum is in the shape of Ek Onkar, the central tenet of Sikhism that signifies the oneness of God.

Read Also DGP Suspends TI Of Betul, Orders Enquiry Against ACP Bhopal After Jan Sunvai At PHQ

The first gallery of the museum will house a curved LED screen, a holographic projection of Ek Onkar and would introduce the visitors to Sikhism through thematic paintings and a digital rotoscope depicting the timeline of the development of the religion.

The second gallery will have mannequins of Sikh warriors, projection of a gurudwara, 10 pillars of Sikh Gurus. The third gallery will be dedicated to the life of Guru Gobind Singh while the fourth gallery will cover delicacies and significant places of Burhanpur and relation of Guru Gobind Singh with the town.

The fifth gallery will focus on Baaj and Zafarnama and will include quotes by Guru besides a feedback digital display.

Joint director, archeology directorate, Manisha Sharma, said that almost half of the work on the project was complete.