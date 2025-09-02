DGP Suspends TI Of Betul, Orders Enquiry Against ACP Bhopal After Jan Sunvai At PHQ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police has suspended a police station in-charge posted in Betul district and has also given adverse comments against the SP, said officials here on Tuesday.

During the Jan Sunvai programme held at PHQ, 19 complainants appeared in front of DGP Kailash Makwana and ADG Complaints Raja Babu Singh.

The ADG informed that a complainant, Kavita Pal, resident of district Betul, was cheated by fraudsters. She filed the complaint to the Ganj police station, but the police inspector posted there, Arvind Kumre, did not take the complaint seriously.

The complainant filed the complaint to the PHQ. The PHQ instructed the Betul police in the month of February this year to take action in the matter, but to no avail.

The complainant approached the ADG Complaint on March 13th and again filed the complaint, but no action was taken.

On Tuesday, when she appeared in front of the DGP, the DGP immediately suspended the then-inspector with immediate effect and also showed his displeasure against the working of the SP Betul.

SDG Vigilance to Investigate Non-Payment of Rs 4.72 Lakh by ACP

A hardware shop owner approached the public hearing and filed a complaint stating that ACP Anita Prapha Sharma had purchased plywood and other items worth Rs 4.38 lakh from March to April this year. The ACP also took, with the shop owner's help, electricity items worth Rs 34,000.

The DGP ordered the Special DG, Vigilance, to investigate the complaint.



Accident with Truck, FIR on Bulls … CP Bhopal to Conduct Enquiry

In Nishatpura, a truck dashed into an auto rickshaw and ran away on June 26th. When the driver, Akchay Lodi, approached the police, the police filed an FIR stating that two bulls were fighting and damaged the auto rickshaw.

However, someone had recorded a video of the incident, which was submitted with the complaint, but the police did not believe the video.

The DGP called the Commissioner of Police, Harinarayanchari Mishra, and asked him to conduct an investigation into the complaint.