VIDEO: 'Teri Maa...' BJP MLA Sudesh Rai Caught Hurling Abuses At Congress Workers During Protests Against Rahul Gandhi In MP's Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A video from BJP's protest held in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore has gone viral on social media...for all the wrong reasons!

The clip shows BJP MLA Sudesh Rai losing his cool and hurling abuses at Congress workers during a protest on Tuesday. "Teri Maa...," the public representative was heard using cuss words openly in public in presence of the police.

Notably, MLA Rai was leading the demonstration to protest Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement against PM Modi 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor', calling it offensive; however himself was caught using foul language.

He is currently with the BJP but had started his political journey with the Congress.

Check out the video below :

#WATCH | BJP MLA Sudesh Rai Seen Hurling Ab*ses At Congress Workers During Protests Against Rahul Gandhi In MP's Sehore #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/OFh7nox4jV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 2, 2025

According to information, the incident happened during a heated clash between BJP and Congress supporters at the bus stand area in front of the Congress office.

The BJP workers raised slogans and burnt RaGa's effigy.

Soon, the situation turned tense as workers from both sides engaged in pushing and shoving, which later turned into a scuffle.

In the middle of this, MLA Sudesh Rai, who represents Sehore assembly constituency, was caught on camera shouting at a Congress worker and using abusive language, even in the presence of the local police, including Kotwali police station in-charge.

The video is now widely shared on social media, drawing criticism from the opposition.

Congress leaders have strongly condemned Rai’s behaviour, calling it disrespectful and against political decorum.

Notably, Sudesh Rai is a three-time MLA from Sehore.