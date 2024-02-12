West Bengal: Governor Visits Sandeshkhali, Assures All Possible Help To Alleged Victims

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with alleged victims of the Sandeshkhali incident |

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday visited Sandeshkhali on Monday to meet the alleged victims and on hearing their complaints, Bose had assured all possible help to them.

“The women had tied rakhi and now not just as a Governor but also as their brother will find a solution to their problems staying within the Constitution. I am shocked to see the condition and I feel like the hell is empty and all the devils are here. I will definitely talk with my Constitutional colleague (Chief Minister). Every possible way will be checked,” said Governor Bose.

No sooner did the Governor visit the spot than the agitating women cried in front of the Governor and sought help for their protection. Some women even demanded deployment of central forces as they said that they have ‘no’ trust in the state police.

Political slugfest on the incident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that those who are involved behind the violence will be arrested.

“Anyone (Governor) can go to Sandeshkhali, we have no issues with that. We have already sent the State Women’s Commission team there and multiple arrests have been made. The situation is being monitored closely and necessary steps are being taken. Those who are involved in this violence, all of them will be arrested,” said Mamata. On the other hand, the delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were stopped in Kolkata while they were heading towards Sandeshkhali.

While waiting in the bus after being stopped by police, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said, “The SP of Basirhat police had sent a letter stating that I am going there to create violence. He mentioned that within the jurisdiction of Kolkata police I should be detained. I am not a terrorist but I am a public representative.”

While demonstrating outside the bus after four hours, the Leader of Opposition mentioned that the BJP MLAs will again head towards Sandeshkhali on February 15.

A team of Trinamool Congress (TMC) comprising two MLAs is scheduled to visit the Sandeshkhali area on Tuesday. According to the TMC sources, the MLAs will not enter the areas which are under section 144.

Meanwhile, DIG Barasat range, Sumit Kumar addressing a press conference said that the state government had made a 10 members special committee that will visit all the houses to hear the grievances of the women.

Nusrat Jahan, Basirhat MP trolled after her social media posts

TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh has been absconding for over a month and Sandeshkhali has been in the headlines since then after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked on January 5. But despite being active on social media, Basirhat TMC MP Nusrat Jahan didn’t go to her constituency to meet the alleged victims.

Asked the same in the airport she refused to talk to the media. The local people and also the opposition is slamming Nusrat for her reels on Instagram on Promise Day on February 11 but not getting time to visit the place.

Meanwhile, in a major setback for absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the court refused to give him protection as appealed by his lawyer.

Uttam Sardar gets bail

Arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Uttam Sardar got bail from Basirhat court. Talking to the media, Sardar said that it is the ‘victory of the truth’.

“The BJP and the CPI (M) are conspiring ahead of the elections just to gain ground. They have planted a few women to speak against me. Everything is a lie,” said Sardar. Asked about absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to which Sardar said that questions should be asked to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and CPI (M) leader Md. Salim.

“Presently I am not going to Sandeshkhali as I will undergo some treatment,” said Sardar. Sardar also mentioned that he accepted the party’s decision to suspend him. Two days back hours after being suspended from TMC, state police had arrested Sardar.