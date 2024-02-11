West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Cuts Short Kerala Trip To Visit Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | File pic

Kolkata: A day after seeking a report about the Sandeshkhali violence, Governor CV Ananda Bose, cutting short his Kerala trip will visit the area on Monday.

A media statement from Raj Bhavan stated that the Governor has been repeatedly stressing that he will continue his fight against the alleged violence and corruption in West Bengal.

“Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose was attending the Bengal Festival in Kerala. Cutting short his visit will visit Sandeshkhali. He has called for a comprehensive report from the Government on the incident and held discussions with the top brass of the central armed police force. He also had discussions with the Chief Vigilance Commissioner, Government of India,” stated the statement.

Notably, on Saturday a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs had visited the Raj Bhavan over the Sandeshkhali violence issue and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had given 24 hours’ time to the Governor to curb the violence.

Adhikari who had taken out a solidarity rally with women at Nandigram on Sunday again mentioned that over 50 BJP MLAs will assemble in the state Assembly and then will visit Sandeshkhali.

The saffron camp on Sunday also demonstrated outside various police stations in Kolkata and alleged that women are ‘not’ secured in the state.

CPI (M) workers protested outside Bansdroni police station in Kolkata after few police initially detained and then arrested former CPI (M) MLA Nirapada Sardar.

Sardar while being taken to the police station came down heavily on the state government and said that such a thing 'cannot' be accepted in democracy.

According to sources, absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shibaprasad Hazra who is also the close aide of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan had complained against Sardar after his poultries and farm house was torched by local villagers on Friday.

The CPI (M) leaders and workers will also agitate in front of several police stations on Monday over the arrest of former MLA. A delegation of CPI (M) leaders were also denied permission to enter Sandeshkhali on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that on Saturday late night another close aide of Shahjahan Uttam Sardar was arrested. This incident took place a few hours after he was suspended from TMC for six years.

A BJP observer in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, Vikash Singh was also arrested for allegedly creating tension in the violence prone area.

State Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick said that everyone involved behind the violence will be arrested.

The opposition parties however, cried foul over the arrest of Uttam Sardar and said it is an ‘eyewash’.