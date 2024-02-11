 Mamata Banerjee's TMC Nominates Senior Journalist Sagarika Ghose To Rajya Sabha From West Bengal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMamata Banerjee's TMC Nominates Senior Journalist Sagarika Ghose To Rajya Sabha From West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee's TMC Nominates Senior Journalist Sagarika Ghose To Rajya Sabha From West Bengal

Sagarika Ghose has been a prominent journalist, columnist, and vocal critic of the Modi government and its policies.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced four nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections. The party has selected senior journalist Sagarika Ghose, Susmita Dev, Md Nadimul Haque and Mamata Bala Thakur to represent them in the upper house of parliament.

This marks Sagarika Ghose's entry into politics. Ghose has been a prominent journalist, columnist, and vocal critic of the Modi government and its policies.

The Trinamool Congress, in their announcement on Sunday, stated, "We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6, and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections." They added, "We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and hope they will work towards upholding Trinamool’s enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian."

More about Sagarika Ghose

Ghose has been a prominent figure in Indian media for many years, having contributed to many news organisations like The Times of India, Outlook, The Indian Express, and CNN-IBN.

With a career exceeding 30 years, she is renowned for her extensive expertise in journalism.

Ghose pursued her education at St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi before earning a Rhodes scholarship to Oxford University. She has had a multifaceted career in both print and television media, addressing a wide array of subjects and concerns through her writing and reporting.

She is the spouse of renowned journalist and author Rajdeep Sardesai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Man Recreates Scene From Bollywood Movie 3 Idiots As He Enters Satna Hospital Carrying...

MP: Man Recreates Scene From Bollywood Movie 3 Idiots As He Enters Satna Hospital Carrying...

Mira-Bhayandar: Sand Mafias Booked For Stealing Impounded Truck

Mira-Bhayandar: Sand Mafias Booked For Stealing Impounded Truck

Nagaland State Lottery Result 11-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 11-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...

Delhi: Massive Fire Erupts In Alipur Warehouse; Emergency Response Underway (VIDEO)

Delhi: Massive Fire Erupts In Alipur Warehouse; Emergency Response Underway (VIDEO)

Viral VIDEO: Woman Hugs & Performs Vulgar Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi's Cutout At Selfie Point...

Viral VIDEO: Woman Hugs & Performs Vulgar Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi's Cutout At Selfie Point...