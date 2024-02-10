West Bengal: National Commission Of Schedule Caste Seeks Report On Sandeshkhali Incident In 3 Days

The National Commission of Schedule Caste on Saturday had written to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police of West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali incident and asked them to submit a report within three days.

Commission's letter

“In case the detailed report of the incident and action taken is not given within the stipulated time, then the commission may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the commission,” read the letter.

Notably, section 144 has been imposed in Sandeshkhali and internet services have been suspended in the area.

Political slugfest

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was denied permission to enter the premises of Sandeshkhali by West Bengal police stating that section 144 is imposed in the area. The delegation wanted to visit the area after a BJP worker's house was allegedly vandalized and according to the saffron camp several party workers were also hospitalized, but following a tussle with the police the delegation had to return.

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari visited Raj Bhavan and had given 24 hours time to the Governor to curb the violence.

“We will go to Sandeshkhali on Monday even if section 144 is not lifted. The police are free to arrest us. I have given 24 hours time to the Governor. He should visit the place and do the needful to tackle the violence. If the violence is not tackled then we will go for indefinite protest,” said LoP Suvendu Adhikari.

TMC suspendS Uttam Sardar for 6 years

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had suspended Uttam Sardar for six years. Sardar is said to be one of the close aides of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slamming Adhikari, added that the police are trying to make the situation 'peaceful'.

Meanwhile, civic volunteers of the West Bengal police were seen giving security to the torched poultries of Shibaprasad Hazra, another close aide of Shahajahan.

The woman who took care of the poultry also complained that they did not get their payments for the last two months and also alleged that despite complaining to police they did not get any help.