West Bengal: Sandeshkhali Villagers Demand TMC Leader's Arrest, Torch House In Agitation

Fresh violence erupted in Sandeshkhali after the villagers once again agitated in front of police station demanding immediate arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his close aides.

The agitators even torched a house and some poultries of TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra, who is said to be one of the close aides of Shahjahan. However, Shahjahan along with both his close aides are absconding.

"Police are arresting 'innocent' villagers"

One of the protesting women said that the police are arresting 'innocent' villagers but cannot do anything to arrest the TMC leaders.

“Shibaprasad used to treat women very badly and also used to beat them. Several people had serious injuries because of him. We want immediate arrest of Shibaprasad. The police are unnecessarily arresting innocent villagers but cannot do anything to arrest the TMC leaders. We will continue to agitate till the innocent villagers are set free,” said a protesting woman with a broom outside the police station.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | Poultry and fish farms set on fire allegedly by villagers in Sandeshkhali. These farms were built on the land reportedly forcibly occupied by a TMC worker and his aide. pic.twitter.com/7UklYBrUNL — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

Extra police personnel deployed

Extra police personnel were deployed to tackle the protesting villagers. At the time of reporting the agitating women said that they will again agitate on Saturday if their demands are not met.

Addressing a press conference ADG (law and order) Manoj Verma urged people not to take law into their own hands. “Investigation is going on for all the complaints that have been lodged. Law will take its own course. Whoever is found guilty won’t be spared,” mentioned Verma.

Notably, Shahjahan has been absconding since January 5, after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers went to raid his house in connection to multi-crore ration scam. The ED officials were mobbed while they tried to enter Shahjahan’s house. TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar held CPI(M) and BJP responsible for the chaos.

“We have complete faith in the Police. Meanwhile, multiple arrests have been made. We condemn the ongoing violence. However, we came to know that this area is dominated by the CPI(M). They, along with the BJP, are trying to create a mayhem in the area,” added Kakoli.