Calcutta HC Halts SIT Formation In Sandeshkhali Incident; TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh Remains Absconding

TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan | File photo

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday had stayed the formation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was order by a single bench over the Sandeshkhali incident where Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers were beaten by local mob when they went to search the house of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh on January 5.

The matter was taken up by a division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattachrya who stayed the formation of SIT comprising state police and CBI officers.

Meanwhile, Shahjahan Sheikh who is still absconding did not appear before ED at their headquarters at CGO even on Wednesday despite getting two notices from the central agency.

Lawyer of Shahjahan who went to CGO complex to submit a letter, said that the letter was not accepted by the central sleuths.

On the other hand, the neighbours of Shahjahan and his brother still claimed that they are 'not' aware where Shahjahan Sheikh is.

The central sleuths on January 5 went to Sandeshkhali to search Shahjahan's house in connection to multi-crore ration distribution scam in Bengal.