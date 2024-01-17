West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Forms SIT With CBI & Police To Investigate Attack On ED Officials In Sandeshkhali

Calcutta High Court | Government of West Bengal

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officials from CBI and West Bengal police to probe the Sandeshkhali incident where officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) were attacked while they went to raid the house of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan's houses on January 5.

A single bench of Calcutta High Court comprising Justice Jay Sengupta ordered that the High Court will monitor the investigation and also that without intimation to the court, the SIT will not submit the final investigation report.

The SIT team

"The SIT will have super rank officer of both CBI and West Bengal police. Police from Nazat police station will not be included in the SIT. Without intimating the court, the SIT cannot submit any final report of the probe," said sources from High Court.

Notably, the ED had moved the court asking quashing of the FIR done against ED officers by state police and also demanding CBI probe in the incident.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha earlier had however, said that the state police cannot take any coercive action the central agency sleuths till March 31.

WB police installed CCTV cameras following HC's order

On the other hand, following the order from the High Court, the state police had installed CCTV cameras at the houses, godowns and brick kilns of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, to expedite the probe.

Even after 12 days of the incident on attack on ED officers, Shahjahan is still absconding.

Meanwhile, the former CPI (M) MLA of that area on Wednesday claimed that Shahjahan was seen in Sandeshkhali on Monday with security by the state police.