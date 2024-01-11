West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Orders Stay On Probe Against ED Officials Till March 31 In Sandeshkhali Attack Case

IANS

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday put an interim stay on the FIR lodged by West Bengal police against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after the Sandeshkhali incident on January 5.

After the caretaker of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan had complained that the central officers had looted valuables from Shahjahan's premises an FIR against ED officers was lodged at Nazat police station.

Following the FIR, the central sleuths had moved the High Court on Wednesday and a single bench of Justice Rajashekhar Manthan on Thursday had issued an interim stay on the FIR till March 31.

Next hearing in the case is on Jan 22

"The West Bengal police cannot take any coercive action against ED officers till March 31. The next hearing on the issue is on January 22," said the Calcutta High Court sources.

On the other hand, breaking the barricades Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday had gathered at the Nazar police station demanding immediate arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan who is still absconding.

The BJP delegation was stopped by police citing imposition of section 144 in the area.

A five member team of the saffron camp was later allowed to enter the Nazat police station to submit a deputation.

We want Sheikh Shahjahan behind bars: BJP state president

"We are demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan. What kind of Section 144 is imposed when everyone is moving around and BJP is not allowed to come to the area. School students are moving around and everyone is on raid and even the shops are open," said BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. Majumdar also promised that after BJP comes to power in 2026 in West Bengal, the house of Shahjahan will be 'bulldozed'. Asked about Shahjahan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee however, refused to reply on Shahjahan and mentioned that investigation is going on.