West Bengal: MHA Seeks Detailed Report From State Govt Over Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident

The Sandeshkhali Incident | ANI

Kolkata: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday had sought a detailed report from government of West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali incident where alleged supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials when they went to raid his house, said the sources.

Sheikh Shahjahan who has been absconding since the incident on January 5, a lookout notice has been issued against him so that he cannot leave the country.

3 ED officers injured

Three ED officers were injured and hospitalized and their mobiles, laptops and documents were also allegedly 'looted' by the miscreants. Incharge ED director Rahul Navin on Tuesday visited Kolkata and had held meetings with CRPF, CISF, BSF and NIA officials.

According to ED sources, the meetings were held in two parts.

"In the first half the ED director wanted to know in which ways BSF can help them if they visit bordering areas for probe. NIA officials were also asked whether they had any information F the miscreants were Rohingyas. safety measures for ED officers and CRPF jawans were also discussed," said the sources.

Following the closed door meeting, ED director had also called upon Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, TMC minister Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday said that the incident that took place in Sandeshkhali in North 24 parganas is an 'explosion' off common people. " Such explosion of common people will happen across the country wherever the central agencies will go to probe," said Chattopadhyay.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said," It is time to bid farewell to TMC government."