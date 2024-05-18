Disgusting! Pervert Caught On Camera Sexually Abusing Minor Girl In Delhi's Sadar Bazar; VIDEO Viral

New Delhi: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a man was caught sexually harassing a minor girl in crowded Sadar Bazar area in Delhi. The video of the shameful act of the pervert is doing rounds on social media, and it can be seen in the video that the man is sexually abusing and touching the girl inappropriately from behind in the viral video.

The man is seen in the viral video taking advantage of the crowd in the market and performing the shameful and disgusting act with the girl in the market area.

Accused Not Identified Yet

The man has not been identified yet and there are no reports of police action in the matter. However, the video has gone viral on social media and the internet users are demanding swift and strict action against the perpetrator.

The video shows open obscenity performed against the minor girl and the minor girl seems to be unaware of the disgusting act being performed by the man standing behind her.

Investigation Underway

There are reports that the authorities have been informed about the incident and the authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. The identity of the man has not been revealed yet and the police have reportedly initiated a search operation of the accused.

The social media users are slamming the incident and demanding strict action against the individual so that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Netizens React

One of the users shared the video and said, "With the support of the crowd, a young man misbehaves with a minor girl. People of Delhi, if you see this criminal, then do not hand him over to the police, the rest you are intelligent."

Another user said, "These are the rapists who never get caught!!! The video is said to be from Sadar Bazar, Delhi. Make this brutal beast, who is doing obscene acts with a minor girl, so viral that he is behind bars as soon as possible."