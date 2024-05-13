Viral VIDEO: Couple Caught Kissing & Indulging In Obscene Act In Crowded CRUT Bus In Odisha

Couple Caught Kissing & Indulging In Obscene Act In Crowded CRUT Bus In Odisha | Twitter

Delhi: A shameful video has hit the internet in which a couple is seen indulging in an obscene act inside a crowded bus in Odisha. It is being claimed that the viral video is from Odisha, and the same video is being circulated claiming that the incident occurred in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Bus.

The shameful act was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is making rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the couple is kissing and engaging in the disgusting act in a crowded CRUT Bus in Odisha's Rourkela.

Viral VIDEO Is Not From Delhi

The video is being widely spread on the internet, and it is being falsely claimed that the incident occurred in Delhi. However, the incident came to light from Odisha, and the couple can be seen sitting on a single seat in the last row of the bus and kissing in front of the crowd. The video has been shot by another commuter who was onboard the bus, and the video has gone viral on social media. Women and children were also onboard the bus when the shameful incident occurred.

Activities Caught In Delhi Metro

There have been many instances in which couples have been caught on camera while kissing and engaging in shameful activities in the Delhi Metro. However, this incident has come to light from Odisha. Many social media users have shared the video and claimed that the video is from Delhi, and internet users are reacting to the viral video.

Netizens React

Internet users have reacted to the viral video and are demanding strict action against the couple caught doing such obscene and objectionable acts in public places. Shockingly, many users have come out in support of the couple and said that the couple are forced to indulge in such acts in public as there is only limited access for the couple to make out.

Other Instances In Delhi Metro

There have been many instances in which couples have been caught kissing and engaging in shameful acts in the Delhi Metro. One of the users shared the video on X and said, "First Delhi Metro and now buses crossing the limits of obscenity! A nation remains immortal through its culture; this was never the culture of India. Imagine, there must have been children, women, and elderly people on this bus.