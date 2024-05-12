Romantic Stunt! Couple Caught Performing Dangerous Romance On Speeding KTM Bike In Jashpur; SP Shoots VIDEO & Issues Challan

Couple Caught Performing Dangerous Romance On KTM Bike In Jashpur | Twitter

Jashpur: A shocking video has hit the internet in which a couple was caught performing a dangerous romantic stunt in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur. The couple was riding a KTM bike with the girl sitting on the petrol tank facing the rider. The incident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is making rounds on social media. The Superintendent of Police (SP) caught them red-handed and issued a challan against the rider.

The biker has been identified as Vinay, who was performing the stunt on the highway in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur to impress his girlfriend. SP Jashpur Shashi Mohan Singh spotted them from his car and made a video of the couple performing the dangerous stunt.

SP Caught The Couple Red-Handed

There are reports that the SP had gone to Kunkuri on Saturday (May 11) afternoon. While returning, he saw the couple performing the stunt on National Highway (NH)-43.

SP Followed Them And Made A Video

Vinay was riding the bike with a helmet on, with his 18-year-old girlfriend Suhani sitting on the petrol tank of the bike. They saw the SP's car while performing the deadly stunt and tried to run away from him. However, the SP followed them and also made a video of the couple on his mobile phone. The video is going viral on social media and has garnered many views.

Couple Came To Visit Mayali

SP Shashi Mohan Singh said, "We spotted the couple performing a dangerous stunt on our way from Kunkuri to Jashpur, we stopped them and interrogated them. They told us that they came to visit Mayali dam and were performing the stunt. We took action against them."

SP Issues Warning

He also urged the people to refrain from performing such stunts and also asked the parents to take care of their kids. He also warned if anyone is found doing such stunts, strict action will be taken against the culprit.