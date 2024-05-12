Terrifying VIDEO: 10 Injured As Royal Enfield Bike Blasts After Catching Fire In Hyderabad | Twitter

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, around ten people were seriously injured after a bike exploded in Hyderabad. The terrifying incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. It can be seen in the video that a few people who were trying to douse the fire engulfing a Royal Enfield motorcycle suffered burn injuries after the bike exploded.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Bibi Bazaar Road in Moghalpura this afternoon. Ten people, including a police constable, suffered serious burn injuries after the bike exploded in the middle of the road.

Royal Enfield Bike Blast

According to reports, a person was riding a Royal Enfield bike, which suddenly caught fire as it reached Bibi Bazaar. The rider jumped off the bike and saved himself. However, onlookers in the area came to the rescue and started attempting to douse the fire.

Over 10 Suffered Burn Injuries

Over ten people gathered near the bike, including the police constable, and were pouring water on the bike using a pipe. A man can also be seen trying to douse the fire using a sack and placing it on the bike. Huge flames emanating from the bike can be seen in the video. Suddenly, an explosion occurred in the bike, which had been burning for some time, and the people standing around the bike caught fire and started running for their lives.

People Flung Into The Air

The people can be seen running here and there with their clothes and bodies on fire. The explosion was so intense that a few people were flung into the air and fell at some distance from where the blast occurred. Over ten people suffered burn injuries in the incident and were rushed to Princess Esra Hospital for treatment. No casualties have been reported in the incident.