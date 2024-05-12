Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Building In Chandni Chowk's Kinari Bazar Area; Horrific Visuals Surface

Massive Blaze Engulfs Building In Chandni Chowk's Kinari Bazar Area | Twitter

Delhi: In a horrific incident, a massive fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Kinari Bazar area in Chandni Chowk on Sunday. Horrific visuals of the massive fire are circulating on social media, in which it can be seen that a huge blaze is emanating from the building, causing a cloud of black smoke to form over the area. Around 13 firefighting vehicles have reportedly reached the spot, and they are trying to control the fire.

There are reports that the fire department received information about the massive fire around 1 PM on Sunday, after which they rushed to the spot and started the operation to control and douse the massive fire that engulfed the building.

Firefighters Present In Huge Number

It is being reported that over 80 firefighters are carrying out the operation to douse the fire, which has spread across the building, and black smoke is emanating on a large scale due to the fire.

No Casualties Reported

No casualties have been reported due to the fire so far, and there are no reports of any injuries in the incident. The video of the horrific fire, which engulfed the building, is going viral on social media, and it can be seen that the firefighters are spraying water on the building, which caught fire from the balcony of another building.

Congested Area

The loss due to the massive fire has not been ascertained yet, as the operation to douse the fire is being carried out on a large scale until now. The firefighters have not been able to douse the fire and are struggling to control the massive fire in the congested area where there are many buildings close by, and the fire might engulf the other buildings in the vicinity as they are situated at a very short distance from each other.