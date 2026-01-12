Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 12, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-37 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala, December 8: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-37 lottery results for Monday, January 12, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-37 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-37 for Monday, 12-01-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BF 754024





Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 754024 BB 754024

BC 754024 BD 754024

BE 754024 BG 754024

BH 754024 BJ 754024

BK 754024 BL 754024 BM 754024

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BD 835365





3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BM 525213





4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0466 1705 2024 2072 2128 2295 2630 3217 3763 3881 4498 4781 6005 6144 6497 7795 8138 8854 9502

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1184 1362 1524 1990 4296 8262

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

...

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

...

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

...

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

...

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-37: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.