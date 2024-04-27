Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Resdential Building Near Mandoli village of Harsh Vihar, No Casualties Reported (Video) |

New Delhi, April 27: A massive fire broke on Saturday out in a residential building located in Mandoli village of Harsh Vihar in northeast Delhi, police said. Two fire engines and one ambulance were sent to the spot.

The blaze was extinguished within one-and-a half hours. No casualties have been reported, a senior police officer said."It has come to notice that some crackers or flammable material were kept on the first floor," the officer said, adding that an FIR has been lodged in the matter."

A PCR call regarding a fire in a building was received at the Harsh Vihar police station at 11.45 am on Saturday. The staff reached the spot near Badi Masjid, Mandoli village. Our team found flames coming from the first floor of the building," the officer said.

The police said the building belonged to one Azizulla (52)."We got to know that Azizulla was at a Delhi hospital for the knee replacement surgery of his wife when the incident occurred," said the officer.

The police said the building houses a small aluminum utensil factory on its ground floor. The first floor was been given on rent to one Ibrahim. Ibrahim has been booked under sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosives), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and provision 9(B) of the Explosives Act, the officer said, adding that further probe in the matter is on.