 Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Resdential Building Near Mandoli village of Harsh Vihar, No Casualties Reported (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Resdential Building Near Mandoli village of Harsh Vihar, No Casualties Reported (Video)

Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Resdential Building Near Mandoli village of Harsh Vihar, No Casualties Reported (Video)

A massive fire broke on Saturday out in a residential building located in Mandoli village of Harsh Vihar in northeast Delhi, police said. Two fire engines and one ambulance were sent to the spot.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Resdential Building Near Mandoli village of Harsh Vihar, No Casualties Reported (Video) |

New Delhi, April 27: A massive fire broke on Saturday out in a residential building located in Mandoli village of Harsh Vihar in northeast Delhi, police said. Two fire engines and one ambulance were sent to the spot.

The blaze was extinguished within one-and-a half hours. No casualties have been reported, a senior police officer said."It has come to notice that some crackers or flammable material were kept on the first floor," the officer said, adding that an FIR has been lodged in the matter."

A PCR call regarding a fire in a building was received at the Harsh Vihar police station at 11.45 am on Saturday. The staff reached the spot near Badi Masjid, Mandoli village. Our team found flames coming from the first floor of the building," the officer said.

The police said the building belonged to one Azizulla (52)."We got to know that Azizulla was at a Delhi hospital for the knee replacement surgery of his wife when the incident occurred," said the officer.

Read Also
Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Massive Blaze Rages On In Nainital, Indian Air Force Deploys MI-17 Choppers...
article-image

The police said the building houses a small aluminum utensil factory on its ground floor. The first floor was been given on rent to one Ibrahim. Ibrahim has been booked under sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosives), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and provision 9(B) of the Explosives Act, the officer said, adding that further probe in the matter is on.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fake Video Of Amit Shah On ‘Abolishing Caste-Based Reservation’ Goes Viral, BJP To Take Legal...

Fake Video Of Amit Shah On ‘Abolishing Caste-Based Reservation’ Goes Viral, BJP To Take Legal...

Rajasthan: Maulana Beaten To Death Inside Mosque By 3 Unknown Masked Assailants In Ajmer; Probe...

Rajasthan: Maulana Beaten To Death Inside Mosque By 3 Unknown Masked Assailants In Ajmer; Probe...

Who Donated Heart To Pak Girl In Chennai? Know About Delhi Resident Who Saved 19-Year-Old Ayesha...

Who Donated Heart To Pak Girl In Chennai? Know About Delhi Resident Who Saved 19-Year-Old Ayesha...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Still Quiet On Candidates From UP's Amethi And Rae Bareli Seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Still Quiet On Candidates From UP's Amethi And Rae Bareli Seats

Congress Raps PM Narendra Modi For Freedom From Auction

Congress Raps PM Narendra Modi For Freedom From Auction