 Dhami Government Provided 25,000 Government Jobs In Four Years
Recruitment processes for many departments are still underway at the level of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission and the Subordinate Services Selection Board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image

Dehradun: During the four-year tenure of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the youth have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries. In this period, a record 25,000 youth have been selected for government service. Continuing this, on Saturday, appointment letters were handed over to 15 assistant teachers selected for the Government Ashram Method Schools of the Tribal Welfare Department.

After assuming office on 04 July 2021, the Dhami government placed special focus on providing employment and skills to the youth. During this time, more than 25,000 young people have been provided permanent jobs in government services through the Public Service Commission, Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission, and the Medical Services Selection Commission. Recruitment processes for many departments are still underway at the level of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission and the Subordinate Services Selection Board. In some cases, final recommendations for selection will soon be made, which means the total number of permanent jobs will increase further.

Employment opportunities abroad

On 9 November 2022, the present government launched the Chief Minister Skill Development and Global Employment Scheme. Under this, training is being provided in the fields of hospitality, nursing, and automobile, enabling youth to secure employment in Germany and Japan. So far, 154 youth have been trained under the scheme, out of which 37 have already been employed in Japan.

Transparency through strict law

In 2024, the Dhami government implemented a strict anti-cheating law, breaking the backbone of the cheating mafia. Since then, not a single exam paper has been leaked. Moreover, the Dhami government has sent over 100 individuals involved in paper leaks to jail.

