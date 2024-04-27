Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Massive Blaze Rages On In Nainital, Indian Air Force Deploys MI-17 Choppers For Relief Ops; Visuals Surface

Dehradun: A forest fire has been sweeping through the dense foliage in the mountains surrounding Nainital over the last 36 hours, an official said, adding that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its personnel and MI-17 choppers in a dousing operation in the area.

According to officials, the IAF choppers are lifting water from the nearby Bhimtal Lake in Nainital and spraying it in the area to contain and eventually put out the raging forest fire.

IAF Mi-17 helicopter takes water from Bhimtal Lake in Nainital as the Forest Department calls in the Indian Air Force and Indian Army for help in controlling the fire in Nainital which has been going on for more than 36 hours and burnt hectares of forest.

Rahul Anand, the executive officer of Nainital Nagar Palika, informed ANI after an aerial inspection that MI-17 choppers are jet-spraying on the affected areas amid the raging forest fire.

"I carried out an aerial inspection and can confirm IAF choppers have been involved in firefighting operations in the affected forests since this morning," Anand said.

On the Nainital forest fire, Nainital Municipal Corporation Executive Officer Rahul Anand says, "... We received information of IAF helicopters seeking permission to take water from Nainital to douse the fire. To make arrangements, we closed boating in the…

Nainital: The Uttarakhand government is working to extinguish forest fires in Nainital with the help of the Army's MI 17 helicopters.

However, despite the ongoing efforts of the forest department and the firefighting IAF personnel, the blaze has already consumed several hectares of the forested terrain, with the leaping flames yet to be brought under complete control.

उत्तराखंड : नैनीताल के जंगलों में 4 दिन से भीषण आग लगी है। ये आग नैनीताल हाईकोर्ट तक पहुंच गई है। वायुसेना का हेलीकॉप्टर आग बुझाने में लगाया। नैनीताल के अलावा चमोली, रुद्रप्रयाग, पौड़ी, टिहरी, देहरादून के जंगल भी लगातार जल रहे हैं। पूरे उत्तराखंड में कल आग की 31 घटनाएं हुई हैं।

Statements Of Officials

According to the official, the IAF choppers conducted aerial surveys over Nainital, Bhimtal, and Sattal lakes, identifying suitable locations from where it could lift water for the dousing operation. The choppers, with sacks and buckets hanging by a rope from them, were spraying water over the affected forests surrounding Nainital, till last reports. Further updates are awaited.

On the Nainital forest fire, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "The forest fires are a challenge for us. This is a big fire. We are working for all the essential needs. We have asked for help from the Army... I am going to conduct a meeting in Haldwani…

Earlier, on Friday night, a massive fire broke out in the Ladiyakata area of the Nainital Air Force Centre.

In addition to the chopper-based firefighting efforts, ground crews have been battling the fire in the Ladiyakata area of the Nainital Air Force Centre since Friday night.

Amid tireless efforts by the forest department and firefighting personnel, the army also joined the effort to contain the spreading flames.