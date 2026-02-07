 UP: 6 People Killed As Speeding Truck Runs Over Bus Passengers On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura; Video Surfaces
Six people were killed and one injured after a speeding truck rammed into passengers who had stepped out of a bus on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura around 2.45 a.m. The bus, travelling from Delhi to Kanpur, had halted briefly when the truck lost control. Police launched rescue operations and began an investigation.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
UP: 6 People Killed As Speeding Truck Runs Over Bus Passengers On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura; Video Surfaces | PTI

Mathura: Six people were killed after a speeding truck ran over them on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura during the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The tragic accident also left one person seriously injured, who has been admitted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred at around 2.45 a.m. near Milestone 88 under the jurisdiction of the Surir Police Station.

According to preliminary reports, the victims were travelling from Delhi to Kanpur in a bus when the accident took place.

The bus had reportedly halted along the expressway for a brief stop when the truck driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into passengers who had stepped out of the bus.

Police teams reached the accident site soon after receiving information and immediately initiated rescue operations.

The injured individual has been identified as Amar Dubey, who was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have also initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, four of the deceased have been identified as Sonu, a resident of Auraiya, Devesh from Basti, Aslam from Kannauj, and Santosh from Prem Nagar in Delhi. Efforts are underway to establish the identities of the remaining victims.

“Today, at around 2:45 a.m. near Milestone 88, a bus travelling from Delhi to rural Kanpur stopped at the roadside. The bus had stopped on the expressway. Some passengers got off to freshen up. When a truck crushed the passengers to death, the accident left six people dead and injured one,” Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar told IANS.

Mathura District Magistrate C.P. Singh also spoke about the incident and said, “Due to drivers’ irresponsibility, six people were crushed and died on the spot, and one person was injured and is out of danger after treatment. Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible.”

An eyewitness recounted the terrifying moment, saying, “I didn’t even realise what was happening. The bus had stopped, and some passengers got off to use the toilet. Suddenly, the truck hit the bus, and everyone started running in panic.”

Officials stated that the families of those killed in the accident have been informed. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

